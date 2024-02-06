Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Toro worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Toro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth about $3,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth about $32,155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 400,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

