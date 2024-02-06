Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

