CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

CBB Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS CBBI opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

