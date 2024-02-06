CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
CBB Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS CBBI opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.
About CBB Bancorp
