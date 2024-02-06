Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ASIT opened at GBX 75.11 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.60 ($1.00). The company has a market cap of £142.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.89.

Get Aberforth Split Level Income Trust alerts:

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.