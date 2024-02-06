Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of ASIT opened at GBX 75.11 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.60 ($1.00). The company has a market cap of £142.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.89.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile
