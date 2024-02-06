Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Citizens Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 66,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 223,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

