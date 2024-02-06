Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.69 on February 23rd

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 1.69 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $29.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $171.57 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.42.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

