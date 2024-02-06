Marine Products Co. (MPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Marine Products has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MPX opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.24. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Marine Products by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 125,250.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 94.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

