International Business Machines Co. (IBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 1.66 per share by the technology company on Saturday, March 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $183.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.62. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.9% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

