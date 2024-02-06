Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 1st

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Princeton Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Princeton Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

Insider Activity at Princeton Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

