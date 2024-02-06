Residential Secure Income (RESI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.03 on March 8th

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Residential Secure Income Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 49.85 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37. Residential Secure Income has a 12 month low of GBX 48.15 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.60 ($1.00). The stock has a market cap of £92.30 million, a P/E ratio of -391.15 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.38.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

About Residential Secure Income

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.