Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 23rd

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
Primis Financial has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.
Primis Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
About Primis Financial
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
