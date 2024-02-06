Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 23rd

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Primis Financial has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,835,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 467,085 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 119,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 488,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 66,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

