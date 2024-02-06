First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.93 million, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $77,744.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $444,950.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 858,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 64,910 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 522.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.