Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00052981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00019419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

