Synapse Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $124.01 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001610 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 211,289,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ? protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

