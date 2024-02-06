Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Issued By B. Riley

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.37.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

