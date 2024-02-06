Pembina Pipeline Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.38.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

