Brokers Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.94.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$51.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.90. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$57.47.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,657.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

