DA Davidson Comments on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $38.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $38.34. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

ORLY stock opened at $1,055.62 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $776.43 and a 52-week high of $1,057.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $976.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $952.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total transaction of $3,983,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

