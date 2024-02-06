First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $272.97 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.01 and a twelve month high of $276.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.28.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,813,989 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.11.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.