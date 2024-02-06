CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTO. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

CTO opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $374.16 million, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 50.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

