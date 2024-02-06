Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

