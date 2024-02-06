Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.16.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

