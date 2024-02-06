Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $135.00

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

