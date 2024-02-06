Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

