Susquehanna Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $550.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

