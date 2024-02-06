Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Target Price at $273.08

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.08.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $216.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -191.35 and a beta of 1.42. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.97.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
