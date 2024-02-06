Stewart Information Services (STC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 148.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STC. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,816,000 after acquiring an additional 169,056 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 418,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

