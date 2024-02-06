Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.43.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Spire by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

