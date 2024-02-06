Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $234.21 on Tuesday. Cencora has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $237.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.93 and a 200 day moving average of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock valued at $261,764,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

