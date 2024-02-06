Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $414.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on META. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.3 %

META stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

