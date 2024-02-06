Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $525.00 at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on META. Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.03.

NASDAQ META opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.26. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,567,390.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,743,106.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

