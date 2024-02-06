Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $510.00 at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $425.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.03.

Shares of META stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

