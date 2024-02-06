JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $535.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.03.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $459.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.