Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 431.8% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 39.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 154.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 584.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $3,132,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

