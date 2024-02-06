CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $212.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get CME Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Stock Down 0.8 %

CME Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CME opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $173.42 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.59.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.