Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

