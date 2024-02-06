New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.