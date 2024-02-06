Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,860,000 after buying an additional 2,516,007 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,819,000 after buying an additional 1,008,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $63,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

