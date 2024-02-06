Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NET stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -132.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $87.17.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,696,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,316,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 943,492 shares of company stock worth $71,974,262. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.