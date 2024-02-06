Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $123.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Xylem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Shares of XYL stock opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.