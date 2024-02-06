Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $5.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $16.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.