Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $142.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

