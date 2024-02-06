Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of VNT opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 1,985.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

