Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Articles

