Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

