The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,792,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,083,105 shares of company stock valued at $112,657,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.02. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

