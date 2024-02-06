The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco
Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vita Coco Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.02. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $33.29.
Vita Coco Company Profile
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
