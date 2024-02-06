Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $550.00 at Morgan Stanley

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.26. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

