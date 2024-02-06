Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $536.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $438.00 to $536.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Shares of META opened at $459.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

