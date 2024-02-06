Citigroup Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $525.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.26. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

