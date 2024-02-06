Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.40.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $230.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Tractor Supply by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.